Fulham linked with summer swoop for Premier League winger

With promotion all but confirmed, Fulham are looking ahead to the summer as they look to bolster their side in the Premier League.

Fulham have struggled in the Premier League in their last two seasons in the top flight with recruitment being a major issue. However, they are looking to get ahead of their rivals and bolster their squad early.

Manor Soloman has already been confirmed with the Israeli international joining from Shakhter Donetsk for a reported fee of £6.3m.

They’re not stopping there with Burnley’s Dwight McNeill being the latest name linked to the Cottagers.

McNeil is highly rated and it would take a a sizeable fee to bring the winger into Craven Cottage, but it’s a name their considering according to the Daily Mail.

Other players that Fulham are reportedly looking at bringing in are PSV’s Erick Gutierrez and Folarin Balogun from Arsenal.

They will also try and persuade Liverpool to allow Neco Williams to join permanently.

Silva do still need to secure promotion though, which they failed to do in their 2-1 defeat to Derby on Friday night but that won’t matter should Nottingham Forest drop points to West Brom on Monday.

The Verdict

Fulham need to plan their campaign in more detail than they have in previous seasons.

Their scattergun approach in recent years has put the club back somewhat and having a more methodical, conservative outlook on recruitment will ensure the club doesn’t risk emptying their pockets for average players once again.

With Fabio Carvalho leaving, they will certainly need more spark in the final third, and McNeil could fill that role, with his record for Burnley suggesting he will be capable of making an impact in the Premier League.