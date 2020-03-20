Fulham legend Gordon Davies gives verdict on Championship top-two race

Fulham’s all-time record goalscorer Gordon Davies remains confident about his former sides chances of finishing in the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Prior to the break for COVIC-19, the Whites were on a four-match unbeaten run in the league and found themselves just six points behind second-placed West Brom and a further point adrift of leaders Leeds United.

Despite their recent form, Fulham have endured some damaging results in recent months, including disappointing home defeats to both and Reading and Barnsley, the latter cost Scott Parker’s men the opportunity to remain on level points with Leeds.

However, with nine games left remaining and trips to both of the top-two on the horizon, Davies, who scored 178 during his six years at Craven Cottage, reckons that promotion to the Premier League automatically is still very possible for the West Londoners.

Davies spoke to the Fulham Fans Show Love Sport Radio last night and said: “I’ve been on the positive side of your question from day one. I thought that we could finish in the top two. I’ve said that all season, I still think that we can finish in the top two. I know i’ve been slaughtered by some Fulham supporters for saying that and still saying that.

“But it’s something that I believe because yes, Leeds went through a dodgy patch- they’ve come through it- West Brom are now starting to hit a dodgy patch.

“It is difficult when you’ve got nine games left. We only need one game where we win, West Brom lose and then you’re three points behind them and that’s then with eight games to go, so that is nothing to catch up over eight games.

“So even if we both win three games on the trot, you’re still only that one game behind them and as you say, we’ve got to play them and it could be, probably, one of the biggest games of the season.

“When you look at the fixtures that are remaining now, the three cancelled fixtures we would have- Brentford, Leeds and QPR- you win games like that and then you’ve got to play West Brom as well, anything can happen. I definitely think we can still catch the second spot.

“I’ve got a feeling Leeds have had their bumpy period, they are still going for the jugular in every game that they’re playing in and they’re scoring goals and winning games late on, that is one thing that sometimes we don’t do.

“So I still think we can finish second, definitely, but I think the top spot, unless it is a bit of a miracle, is out of our grasp now.”

The Verdict

Given the current gap and amount of games remaining, making up six points does look a big ask at present for Fulham, but with games to come against both Leeds and West Brom before the end of the season, anything remains possible.

The Baggies still face difficult-looking trips to Brentford Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn, meaning some favours elsewhere and victory at The Hawthorns, could open the door for Parker’s men, although they can’t afford any more slip-ups at this stage in the campaign.