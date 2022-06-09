Fulham learn what they may have to pay to beat Leeds, Wolves & others in transfer race

Fulham may have to pay £17 million to beat Leeds United, Southampton, Monaco, and Wolves to the signing of Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, according to a report from BBC Sport.

The west London club won the Championship in 2021/22 to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and are now preparing for life in the top flight.

Fulham were the second tier’s top scorers last term – bagging 106 goals in 46 games – but it seems Marco Silva is still keen to strengthen his options in the final third this summer.

BBC Sport has reported that the Championship title winners are one of a host of clubs interested in Minamino, who is likely to leave Anfield in the upcoming window in search of regular first team football.

The report claims that Liverpool want around £17 million for the 27-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024, with Fulham, Leeds, Monaco, Southampton, and Wolves all interested.

Minamino joined the Reds from RB Salzburg in January 2020, adding 14 goals and five assists in 55 appearances since but struggling to establish himself as a starter under Jurgen Klopp.

The Verdict

Fulham blew away the rest of the Championship last season but Silva will know he can’t rely on Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring more than 40 goals this term.

The Serbian doesn’t have a great record in the top flight and it makes sense for the Cottagers to look for reinforcements in the final third.

Minamino looks like a useful addition and adding a player that knows the league for less than £20 million could prove to be a good bit of business with Fulham hoping to avoid relegation next term.

They now know how much they’ll likely have to pay to win the race for the attacker amid interest from other top flight clubs and Monaco.

The 27-year-old wasn’t completely convincing while on loan at Southampton in the first half of 2021/22 but you do feel a fresh start somewhere and the full backing of the manager could do him wonders.