Fulham launch offer for international midfielder

Championship side Fulham have submitted a bid for Pacos de Ferreira midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, as per a Twitter update from journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu this afternoon.

The 24-year-old only joined the Portuguese side permanently back in January, after activating the €2.5m permanent option in his loan agreement following a successful temporary spell at the Estadio da Mata Real.

However, he could be on his way to the United Kingdom just seven months later if Marco Silva’s side can tempt Pacos de Ferreira with an offer they can’t refuse, with Turkish top-tier side Fenerbahçe also thought to be interested in the Canadian’s services.

The midfielder has ten caps under his belt for his national side, scoring three goals and continuing to impress domestically after spending the majority of his playing career out in Portugal.

With wantaway Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa reported to be on the verge of sealing a loan move to Napoli, Fulham are currently on the prowl to find another man in the middle of the park to compete with the likes of Josh Onomah, Jean Michael Seri and Harrison Reed.

And if this deal goes through, he will join Harry Wilson, Paulo Gazzaniga and Rodrigo Muniz as the Championship side’s fourth signing of the summer.

The Primeira Liga side’s verdict on this offer is currently unclear though, with little over 30 hours to get any remaining training business completed at Craven Cottage before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

The Verdict:

With Matt Grimes (22:45, August 29th) and William Carvalho on their target list, it’s no surprise to see Fulham reportedly firing offers out for multiple players to bolster their midfield ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Although the Cottagers would have been semi-prepared for Anguissa’s departure considering the fact he stated his intention to leave before the opening day of the season, this move has still come late and they seem set to bring in a replacement for the Cameroonian.

However, it’s currently unclear who that replacement will be. Eustaquio would be something of an unknown quantity having spent none of his playing career in England, but his international experience playing alongside the likes of Alphonso Davies will have been valuable and there’s every chance he would be a success at Craven Cottage.

He also played an impressive 32 times in Liga NOS last season, so the Canadian seems like a player they could rely upon to step in and do a good job, and the fact Silva’s side have managed to retain Jean Michael Seri is also a big plus for the English side in the middle of the park.

And if they can bring in another midfielder to replace Anguissa, it can only help in their quest for promotion. They look good in the early stages of the season – but depth is key and this is what the club is trying to address in the last knockings of the transfer window.