Fulham launch €4m bid for 22-year-old

Promoted outfit Fulham have submitted a €4m bid for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey ahead of the summer window, according to a report from French outlet Homme du Match.

The 22-year-old was a regular starter for the Scottish Premiership side during the 2021/22 campaign, making 49 appearances in all competitions and recording six assists in the process, testing himself on the highest stage recently in the Europa League final.

Able to ply his trade both as a full-back and a central defender, he has been an integral asset to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side’s cause, establishing himself as a real bright spark despite the Gers being unable to retain their league title.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mousa Dembele Celtic Tottenham Manchester United Arsenal

He could depart Ibrox in the coming months though with several sides thought to be interested in his services, including Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Leicester City.

With his contract not expiring until 2024 though, any side interested in luring him away from Glasgow may need to fork out a considerable fee for his services, with his performances in the Europa League catching the eye.

And it has now been reported that the Cottagers, who need to address their centre-back situation in the summer in their quest to remain afloat in the Premier League, have launched a €4m offer as they look to complete some of their transfer business early on in the upcoming window.

They were also thought to be closing in on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, though it’s currently unclear how close they are to beating the likes of Villa and the Foxes to Bassey’s signature at this stage.

The Verdict:

If they are to utilise him as a left-back, they would surely need to cash in on one of Joe Bryan or Antonee Robinson, with the former potentially the most likely player to move on out of the duo.

Perhaps a move for a left-sided player makes sense – because some supporters weren’t exactly impressed with some of Robinson’s performances this term and that doesn’t bode well for their upcoming top-tier campaign.

To prevent an overload of players in this position though, you just feel a permanent move way for one of the two existing options is necessary, because even a loan deal means they are likely to return to Craven Cottage for the 2023/24 campaign and that could be particularly costly if Marco Silva’s side are back in the second tier and have three senior left-backs on their wage bill.

Often playing as a centre-back too though, at least one or two options are needed in this position to provide a sufficient amount of quality and depth, with Michael Hector, Alfie Mawson and Terence Kongolo all potentially leaving the club in the coming months.

Silva’s side may have taken up their one-year option on Tim Ream – but you feel they would want an alternative starting option alongside Tosin Adarabioyo, with Bassey potentially being that man.