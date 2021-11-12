Fulham latest news: Euro giants launch move, Crystal Palace eye deal, Mitrovic claim made

The international break may be here but there are still plenty of headlines and news stories doing the rounds, even if certain clubs are not in action.

Fulham, of course, are one of the sides with a weekend off as the Championship pauses for breath before the hectic run into Christmas but that does not mean that the storylines simply stop around the Lilywhites.

Indeed, there has been a lot come out this week concerning the club and certain players in particular so, here, we’re taking a look at some of the biggest headlines…

Barcelona ‘make offer’ to Carvalho

It’s being reported that Barcelona have made an offer to Fabio Carvalho as his contract situation continues to draw interest and speculation.

The midfielder sees his current deal at Craven Cottage run out this summer and despite it appearing as though the club was initially confident of keeping him past the end of this season, things certainly seem to be a bit more 50/50 now.

Some of Europe’s biggest sides are credited with an interest in him and it appears Barca are looking to get the jump on them as things stand.

Mitrovic tipped to hit 40 goals

One player that certainly seems to be going nowhere right now is Aleksandar Mitrovic with him arguably in the form of his life and looking very happy indeed at Craven Cottage.

He’s already hit 20 goals for the season which is a joke considering it’s mid-November and former striker Clinton Morrison believes he could double that tally by the time the campaign is up:

“You’re only as good as your strikers. You can keep as many clean sheets as you want but the hardest thing is to put the ball in the net,” he said to EFL on Quest via the SLP.

“At the moment Mitrovic is doing that. He’s an outstanding centre-forward and he deserves all those goals because he gets in the right areas. I think he will score over 40 goals.

“It’s frightening, we’re only in November. It’s ridiculous! He’s in fantastic form and Fulham create chances for him.”

Anguissa linked with Palace

The Sun is reporting that Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is of interest to Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira but the midfielder himself currently prefers the idea of staying in Italy with Napoli rather than returning to England to play in the Premier League.

He’s on loan from Fulham at the Naples-based side and there’s every chance that the Serie A side will look to turn that into a permanent deal in the summer next year, which Fulham might well be happy enough to accept.

Certainly, it’s hard to predict convincingly where he’ll be for next season right now.

