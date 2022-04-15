Fulham key figure makes revealing transfer statement on Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho

Fulham boss Marco Silva has promised he will do what he can to keep prized asset Fabio Carvalho at Craven Cottage beyond the end of this campaign, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

These comments come as something of a surprise with journalist Fabrizio Romano previously reporting that the deal had already been signed for the 19-year-old, despite initially failing to get a deal over the line in January.

As per the Independent, an agreement was struck between the two sides little over an hour before the winter deadline, meaning the relevant paperwork couldn’t be completed in time for the teenager to be confirmed as a Reds player.

The two sides are thought to have remained in contact though, with a £7.7m deal thought to have been negotiated for his services with the clubs seemingly keen on avoiding the need to go head to head in a tribunal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Cottagers have struck up a good working relationship in the past year with Harry Wilson and Neco Williams both joining the second-tier side – and it seems as though a player will be heading in the opposite direction with Carvalho becoming a key figure in the English capital this term.

Registering seven goals and seven assists in 30 league appearances during 2021/22, he has played a big part in the second-tier side being so lethal going forward this season and Silva has seemingly not given hope on keeping one of his prized assets just yet.

He said: “I can’t lie to you, we have been trying to renew his contract and it has been really difficult for us.

“Unfortunately the player has got into the last year of his contract and is a player who is doing a fantastic season. I really love him as a football player and we are helping him to grow as a man and football player.

“About his future, I hope I can have a right answer for you soon – probably the end of the season. It has been tough for us to renew his contract, but let’s see what we can do.”

The Verdict:

This is a surprise – because there’s no reason for Silva to lie in this situation so that may suggest a deal isn’t fully completed yet – though it looks like this move will happen regardless of whether it has been sealed yet or not.

In terms of seeing what the Cottagers can do, the best they can hope for is to negotiate a decent deal with a sell-on clause in the agreement. Having that sell-on clause could be crucial in making them even more money for him in the future.

Considering the big role they have played in his development, the second-tier outfit deserve another slice of the pie in the future and considering the potential he has, they could generate a sizeable windfall for him in the coming years.

Even if a move at the Reds doesn’t work out and he finds himself on the fringes at Anfield, he has the talent and potential to play elsewhere in the top tier and there may not be a shortage of interest in his signature because of that.

Keeping him in the English capital would be massive if they possible could though – and tying him down to a long-term contract extension could allow them to generate a huge fee for his services in the future. That doesn’t look likely at this stage though.