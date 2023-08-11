Highlights Fulham are interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto is looking to seal an exit from Elland Road.

Everton and Aston Villa are other sides seemingly in the race for the Italian's signature at this point.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from Premier League club Fulham who are keeping tabs on the player at this point, according to transfer insider Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Cottagers will be looking to recruit some players who will be able to keep them afloat in the top flight quite comfortably - and Gnonto is a player who will only get better with more experience under his belt.

The 19-year-old thrived at Elland Road last season and although his goals and assists record wasn't spectacular, he has done enough to keep himself in Roberto Mancini's thoughts with the youngster already appearing for Italy at a senior international level.

He looks set to be a real star in the future - but could potentially be consigned to a season in the Championship if he doesn't move on from his current club before the summer window closes.

But there isn't a shortage of interest in him and the Cottagers, who have already done business with the Whites before with Dan James making the loan move to Craven Cottage, are one club keeping an eye on him.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's stance on his Leeds United future?

Gnonto reportedly made himself unavailable for Leeds' midweek clash against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup, with the player seemingly looking to force an exit from his current side.

With just a few weeks of the window left to go and Daniel Farke's side already offloading a number of key players, some of whom have made loan exits, the 19-year-old is also keen to make a move away from Elland Road.

However, it's unclear whether an exit will be sanctioned for the player considering Farke's men still need to add depth and quality to plenty of departments, with the potential departure of Gnonto likely to give them even more to do.

Which clubs are interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton are the side that have been most heavily linked with Gnonto and that isn't a surprise considering Demarai Gray could be on his way out of Goodison Park.

The Italian could also be a more affordable option for the Toffees compared to others. But the interest of others could push his price tag up and there are plenty of teams in the mix for him.

That's according to Jones, who told Give Me Sport: "We saw flashes of absolute brilliance last season, and he’s proven to himself and other clubs that he’s Premier League quality. He’s got options here and in Italy that are still being explored.

"He could be an option for West Ham, while Everton like him, and I’ve heard him mentioned as someone Fulham have had half an eye on too, while they look to recruit a creative player if Callum Hudson-Odoi was to fall flat.

"Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign him and are making a decision on that at the moment."

Would Wilfried Gnonto be a good signing for Fulham?

As previously mentioned, the teenager will only get better and this is one reason why he could be an excellent addition for the Cottagers.

There are a couple of downsides to this potential deal. Firstly, he's likely to cost a considerable amount considering the player doesn't have a relegation release clause in his contract.

And secondly, the player may want to insert a release clause into his contract and could potentially demand a high wage if many sides remain in the race for his signature, with Gnonto able to use this interest to negotiate the best possible deal for himself.

With Neeskens Kebano leaving on the expiration of his contract, Ivan Cavaleiro leaving for Lille and James and Manor Soloman no longer at the club, the Cottagers do need to strengthen their wing department.

This is a key reason why they should definitely look to make an approach for the Italian despite the downsides to this deal.