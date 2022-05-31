Fulham keeping tabs on 26-year-old amid Sevilla interest

Promoted side Fulham are keeping a close eye on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks ahead of the summer window.

The 26-year-old has been told by officials at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that he is free to depart the top-tier outfit this summer after only making 19 Premier League appearances for Spurs during the 2021/22 campaign.

With the club set for a revamp under Antonio Conte this summer, he looks set to be one of the first casualties and there is no shortage of interest in his signature either if reports are to be believed.

The Sun are reporting that the Cottagers are one side thought to be keeping tabs on his situation at this stage, though they may face competition with Everton and Southampton also thought to be interested in the Englishman along with La Liga outfit Sevilla.

However, his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 and that will allow Spurs to hold out for a sizeable £20m fee for his services, a price tag that interested sides may be unwilling to meet according to Football Insider.

However, Marco Silva’s side are in need of addressing this position after losing Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to Napoli on a permanent basis this summer.

The Verdict:

This could be the type of signing that can help them remain afloat in the division with so much top-tier experience under his belt, also representing England at a senior international level.

It may be a tall order for him to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans now – but injuries to others and regular first-team football elsewhere could put him in contention for a place on the plane to Qatar later this year.

The Three Lions will be desperate to go all the way following their heartbreak against Italy in the European Championships last year, so it may end up being an exciting international campaign for him if he can force his way into contention once more.

At Craven Cottage, he’s likely to be a regular starter despite their other options in central midfield, potentially being a particularly important player at the former with Jean Michael Seri also departing along with Anguissa.

£20m may be too steep for them though, so Spurs may have to lower their price tag if they are to move the 26-year-old on before the end of August, a sacrifice they may be willing to make if it frees up more funds for an ambitious Conte.