Fulham keen on transfer swoop for 40-cap international midfielder

Sporting Braga’s Libyan international midfielder Al-Musrati is on the transfer radar of Championship title winners Fulham, according to Portuguese publication O Jogo – via Sport Witness.

The Cottagers’ recruitment team and head coach Marco Silva are on the hunt for fresh additions to the squad following confirmation of their return to the Premier League next season, with the engine room an area of concern.

Just Harrison Reid and Nathaniel Chalobah are players currently at the club who can operate as defensive midfielders, with Jean Michael Seri being released this week.

Attentions have seemingly turned towards 26-year-old Al-Musrati, who plies his trade in Portugal’s top tier with Braga and has amassed 40 caps for his country.

Al-Musrati has appeared 30 times for Braga in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring once, with WhoScored describing him as ‘strong’ in both tackling and interceptions of the ball.

O Jogo have reported that Silva has been scouting Al-Musrati for a long time, with a price-tag set by Braga of €15 million (£12.7 million) for his signature.

The Verdict

It’s very obvious to see that Fulham are lacking in the midfield department going into the 2022-23 season.

Andre Zambo Anguissa is set to sign for Napoli permanently, meaning that a couple of new additions are going to be needed to bring that area of the pitch up to scratch.

Nemanja Matic has been linked with a return to London, and whilst he will bring Premier League-winning experience, Al-Musrati will bring more energy to the team – albeit he would be more expensive.

There’s no reason why both can’t arrive at Craven Cottage though, and if Silva has been watching the Libyan for a while then he will know if he’s good enough to step into the Premier League.