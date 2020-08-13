Fulham join West Ham United and Sheffield United in race to sign Nottingham Forest star

Fulham have joined West Ham United and Sheffield United in the race to sign Nottingham Forest full-back Matty Cash according to Football Insider.

Cash has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Reds in the 2019/20 season, but was left frustrated as they missed out on a top-six finish.

Forest were thrashed by Stoke City on the final day of the Championship season, which saw them miss out on a spot in the play-off positions.

This failure to win promotion has led to a number of clubs registering their interest in signing Cash ahead of the new league campaign, with both Sheffield United and West Ham interested in reaching an agreement to sign the 23-year-old.

But Fulham have now entered the race to sign him, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of a timely return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with Joe Bryan proving to be the hero on the night as he scored a brace.

Sheffield United have already seen a £10million bid rejected by Forest for Cash’s services, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Fulham are to make a formal offer to sign the in-demand right-back in the near future.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear they’re interested.

Cash has been brilliant for Nottingham Forest in recent seasons, and it appears as though is strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

With Forest failing to win promotion into the Premier League this season, it seems as though the Reds will be fighting a losing battle in their efforts to keep him at the club.

Cash is more than good enough to be playing his football in the top-flight as well, and I expect him to depart Forest before the new season gets under way.