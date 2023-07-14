Southampton’s summer transfer window has been surrounded by the expected departure of several key players.

Russell Martin has not officially been in the managerial hotseat for long, and he is already seeing the futures of several key players thrown into doubt.

Players such as Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters, Che Adams, and Stuart Armstrong are all being linked with potential moves away.

But the most high-profile name has to be midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who has been mentioned in regards to being sold ever since the club were relegated to the Championship.

What is the latest with James Ward-Prowse’s future at Southampton?

A host of teams have been linked with the midfielder, with West Ham United being the more keen in recent weeks, but they now have a direct rival as Fulham have entered the race for the 28-year-old, as reported by Football Insider.

The report adds that the Saints have yet to receive a bid for the English midfielder, but there have been enquiries made from interested teams.

West Ham are the team that has held the longest interest in the Southampton player and are expected to be busy this summer once the Declan Rice transfer to Arsenal goes through.

Southampton are said to value their skipper at around £40 million, with the midfielder still having three years left on his contract at St Mary's Stadium.

But it has been mentioned that they could be willing to accept around the £35 million mark should offers in that region arrive.

It was reported by Football Insider last week that Ward-Prowse along with fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia are expected to leave St Mary’s this summer.

Ward-Prowse played every Premier League game in the 2022-23 campaign and has appeared 343 times in the top-flight since making his debut in 2012.

Fulham enter race for James Ward-Prowse

Fulham’s interest has been reported before, with the Daily Mail claiming that them along with Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 28-year-old.

However, the same report stated that while the club have had an eye on Ward-Prowse since Southampton’s relegation, they are also interested in Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer.

Fulham are reportedly keen to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign and have now joined the Hammers in chasing after Ward-Prowse.

Would Fulham be a good move for James Ward-Prowse?

Fulham managed to beat all expectations last season and survived comfortably in the Premier League under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers were at one point battling for European football, so there is no reason why they cannot do the same again in the 2023/24 season. So, with that being said, Fulham could be an excellent destination for Ward-Prowse.

He would be a regular starter in the team, and you would expect him to have a big influence on their game as he fits the type of player Silva likes to have. West Ham are obviously in Europe again next season, and that might entice the 28-year-old more, but given their struggles in the league, Fulham may be the better destination.