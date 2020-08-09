Fulham join Spurs, West Ham in pursuit of 22-y/o winger

Fulham have joined the race to sign Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, reports the Daily Mail.

Maitland-Niles, 22, looks to be heading for an unlikely exit from the Emirates Stadium this month. After a season which saw him feature 20 times for the Gunners in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta is said to be ready to offload the Englishman, with a fee as low as £20 million being discussed.

Spurs are lining-up a shock bid for their North London rivals’ player, whilst West ham and Crystal Palace as well are looking at the move. Now after securing promotion, Scott Parker’s Fulham have joined the race too.

Fulham defied the odds to beat Brentford in the Wembley final. Two goals from Joe Bryan wrote his name straight into club folklore and for the second time in three years, they’ve won the ‘richest game in football’.

It’s expected that Parker will have a lot of work to do before the September 12 restart date, with their Craven Cottage stadium still being upgraded and plenty of ins and outs to oversee too.

Maitland-Niles could be a solid addition for Fulham, but they need to be careful of not making the same transfer mistakes as last time.

The verdict

Fulham have a good chance of signing Maitland-Niles. He’s available for a decent price and given the possibility of bench time at Spurs and even West Ham, Fulham could seem the better option.

They could do with some extra pace up top – Maitland-Niles could be a keen addition alongside the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic.