Fulham join Nottingham Forest and West Brom in Blackburn Rovers player pursuit

Fulham are weighing up a summer move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Nottingham Forest and West Brom have been credited with an interest in Rothwell, with the Rovers midfielder coming to the end of his contract with the Lancashire club.

Bournemouth are another side who have been monitoring his situation, with the Cherries seeing serval bids rejected for the 27-year-old back in January.

It is believed that the Cottagers are now going to provide their fellow automatic promotion achievers some competition for the exciting midfielder’s services.

Rothwell, who was once again an integral member of Blackburn’s midfield during last season, netted three times and provided a further 10 assists in 41 Championship outings.

The former Oxford United midfield operator has appeared over 160 times for the Ewood Park club since his 2018 move from the Kassam Stadium.

The verdict

Premier League interest is certainly justified for a player as talented as the creative midfielder, with Rothwell providing a direct threat in the middle of the park for Rovers.

A player who has the ability to drive and commit defenders with marauding runs down the centre of the pitch, he has also proven to link up excellently with the forward players in his side.

Deserving of a chance in the top flight, Fulham could be the ideal destination, with the Whites playing an exciting brand of attacking football.

It is not known if the London club would perceive Rothwell as a regular start though, which could act as a potential barrier, especially with the 27-year-old possessing several options at this stage.