Fulham join Leicester and West Ham in Nottingham Forest player pursuit

Fulham have set their sights on Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that it is unlikely that Worrall will depart The City Ground if the Reds achieve promotion when they face Huddersfield Town in the play-off final next Sunday.

Leicester City and West Ham have previously been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, in what has been an excellent campaign for Worrall, both on an individual level and for Forest as a collective.

Appearing 39 times in the league for the Reds, Worrall has been a source of consistency for the Reds this season, with his defensive dominance and composure with the ball at his feet being there for all to see.

The defender still has two years left on his current deal, so if Forest are to be denied a Premier League return, they may command a sizeable fee.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Premier League interest is accumulating for Worrall, with the dependable defender proving to be an immovable force at times this season.

Should the Reds secure promotion back to the top flight, then Worrall would have every chance of playing regularly in the Premier League, however, the same cannot be said if a move to Fulham was allowed.

Ultimately, the defender’s future is likely to be determined by next Sunday’s clash at Wembley, and if the Reds needed any more incentives to secure promotion, then this is certainly another.

It would be no surprise to see even more top-tier interest in the 25-year-old if the Reds lose out to Huddersfield a week today.