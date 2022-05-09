Fulham join Leeds and Newcastle in transfer race for 26-year-old goalkeeper

Fulham are expected to make an offer in the coming weeks for Turkey international goalkeeper Urugcan Cakir, according to Fanatik.

The 26-year-old stopper, who plies his trade for Turkish Super Lig winners Trabzonspor, has also been linked with switches in recent months to Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Cakir’s agent revealed last month that the player would like to secure a switch to the Premier League, and that is a club that Fulham will be a part of for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Cottagers have already been linked to the likes of Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Alphonse Areola before their promotion back to England’s top flight was confirmed, and now Cakir has entered the list of potential targets.

Cakir has played 34 times in the league for Trabzonspor this season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding just 29 goals, but his future from next season onwards may lie elsewhere away from his native country, with Marco Silva’s side set to make an official approach to the new Turkish champions.

The Verdict

Whilst he will likely cost a significant eight-figure fee, good goalkeepers are worth their weight in gold and Cakir is certainly highly-rated.

Even though he will have Champions League football at Trabzonspor next season if he stays, the lure of a top league like the Premier League would surely be too much to resist for the 26-year-old.

It might be an ambitious swoop for Fulham though considering the likes of Leeds and Newcastle have been linked in the past, although Leeds already have a talented young goalkeeper in Ilian Meslier and they could be in the Championship in a few weeks time.

One man who won’t particularly be enthused with this link though is Marek Rodak, who will want a chance of being a Premier League goalkeeper and with the amount of stoppers rumoured to be of interest to Fulham in the last month, it looks like he’s set to be replaced.