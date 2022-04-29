Fulham join Celtic and Southampton in transfer battle for 24-year-old

Championship promotion winners Fulham have joined the transfer hunt for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to 90min.

The eight-cap United States of America international is on the Cottagers’ wanted list as Marco Silva looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season’s return to the Premier League.

Fulham face stiff competition though for the services of the 24-year-old, with Southampton also thought to be showing their interest.

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Rufus Brevett Crystal Palace Millwall QPR Wimbledon

It is Scottish Premiership side Celtic who remain in pole position for Carter-Vickers though, with the centre-back currently on loan at Ange Postecoglou’s side until the end of the current campaign.

Carter-Vickers has appeared 42 times in all competitions for the Hoops this season, scoring four times, and according to a report from the United States the club are said to be in ‘advanced discussions’ to bring him in on a permanent basis from Spurs.

Fulham though are ready to pounce if things fall through though with it looking like Carter-Vickers’ future lies away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Verdict

Carter-Vickers has seemingly come on leaps and bounds from the EFL loan spells he had earlier in his career – he’s looked very comfortable in Scotland and also in European football this season as well.

It’s probably time though that he gets away from Spurs on a permanent basis though as it’s doubtful that he will ever make it at the club.

Even though he’s just 24 years old, Carter-Vickers has been on loan at seven different clubs and he does deserve now to settle somewhere.

You’d have to say that Celtic are the favourites at this stage, but the allure of Premier League football against some of the world’s best players could be too good to turn down.