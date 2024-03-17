Blackburn Rovers are still struggling to get wins on the board under new manager John Eustace since he replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson in the Ewood Park dugout, with the Lancashire outfit still hovering just three points above the Championship relegation zone.

A goalless draw away at Middlesbrough this weekend may have been a solid enough point, but it is now six draws and two losses in Eustace's eight matches in charge - wins will likely be needed in the coming weeks for Rovers to stay in the second tier of English football.

Rovers may already be in the bottom three if it wasn't for the goals of Sammie Szmodics, and the diminutive attacking midfielder is attracting yet more interest from the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window as clubs look to potentially take advantage of Blackburn's situation.

Fulham join Brentford and Luton Town in Sammie Szmodics transfer race

According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Szmodics is now of interest to Fulham as they plot strengthening their squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Cottagers sent one of their scouts - Brian Talbot - on a mission to the North West to watch the 28-year-old in action last weekend as he made it 21 Championship goals for the season in a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park with Plymouth Argyle.

Szmodics has had the season of his life so far for Blackburn despite the club's struggles on the pitch, and as we head into the international break he has netted 27 times in all competitions in 2023-24 from 40 appearances - his seasonal best before that was when scoring 16 goals for Peterborough United in 2020-21 when they were a League One club.

Championship's Top Scorers - As Per BBC Sport (17/03/2024) Player P G A 1. SAMMIE SZMODICS 36 21 3 2. Adam Armstrong 36 18 11 3. Morgan Whittaker 38 18 7 4. Crysencio Summerville 34 15 8 5. Jack Clarke 33 15 4

Fulham are not the only club sniffing around Szmodics, with both Brentford and Luton Town also eyeing up the sharp-shooter, as Nixon reported last weekend.

With the Bees and Hatters both struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table though, it could give Fulham the initiative to make the first move once the 2023-24 season comes to a close, and by that point Szmodics is likely to be a full international, having been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Blackburn Rovers may have to consider cashing in on Sammie Szmodics this summer

The situation at Ewood Park is pretty grim - Blackburn's owners the Venky's are currently unable to move any money from their home country of India to fund the club, and a court date set for this past week to try and get approval for those funds to be moved to the UK has now been delayed until August.

Adam Wharton's departure in February to Crystal Palace will provide some room for manouevre for Blackburn, but when the summer comes it could be somewhat of a fire sale once more - and Szmodics is likely to be the player that many are interested in.

And if relegation to League One occurs, then that will almost certainly mean that the 28-year-old leaves - and for cheaper than his probable valuation of around the £15 million mark.

Premier League clubs of course need to be a little cautious considering Szmodics is now the age he is and has never played in the Premier League, but you cannot deny his goalscoring abilities this season, and this one could be his last in a Blackburn shirt.