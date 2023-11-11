Highlights Jay Stansfield's loan move to Birmingham City has been a success so far, with the 20-year-old striker scoring five goals in 12 Championship games.

Fulham's struggles in the Premier League and lack of goals may lead them to consider recalling Stansfield from his loan to strengthen their squad.

Losing Stansfield would be a major blow for Birmingham City, as he is their top scorer and his departure would leave them without funds to find a replacement.

With any transfer in football, there is never any explicit guarantee that a player's move from one club to the next will be a successful one.

Any switch has a number of variables that must be taken into account, as an individual adapts to new surroundings, teammates, managers and tactics, among other things.

That can be a lot to take in, and the gamble is enhanced even further, when a player steps up to play at a level they have never experienced before.

Even so, the need to strengthen means those risks do have to be taken, and in some cases, they will indeed work out.

This season, one such switch that does indeed look well set to pay off for those involved, is Jay Stansfield's loan move from Fulham to Birmingham City.

How has Stansfield fared at Birmingham City?

Last season saw Stansfield spend an emotional campaign on loan in League One with Exeter City, the club where his late father Adam will forever remain a legend.

During his stint at St James Park, the 20-year-old impressed with nine goals in 36 league games for the club.

That was enough to earn him a move to the Championship this season, with the centre forward joining Birmingham on a season-long loan in the summer.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

With the exception of a handful of largely brief appearances for Fulham, this is the first time that Stansfield has played as high as the second-tier of English football.

However, the young striker has wasted little time in settling in at that level, already scoring five goals in 12 Championship games for the Blues since the start of the campaign.

That includes two goals in his loan club's last two games, under new manager Wayne Rooney.

As a result, it seems Stansfield is already showing that he can hold his own and make a positive impact at Championship level, meaning he will at some point likely earn a chance to show what he can do in the Premier League at some point as well.

But with the January window now moving into view, the situation at Fulham means there may be some cause for concern around Birmingham, when it comes to Stansfield's future.

Should Birmingham be worried about Stansfield and Fulham?

While Stansfield may currently be thriving at Birmingham, the fact is that Fulham's current centre forward options at Craven Cottage are not.

Between them, Bobby Decordova-Reid (2), Carlos Vinicius (1), Rodrigo Muniz (0) and Raul Jiminez (0) have scored just three Premier League goals this season.

Indeed, across their whole squad, Fulham have sound the net just nine times in the Premier League this season, with only Burnley (eight) doing so less in the top-flight so far.

As a result, some extra firepower may well be on the agenda for Marco Silva's side once the transfer market reopens at the turn of the year.

That could of course, generate some considerable worry among those of a Birmingham persuasion when taking into account the form of Stansfield.

With the 20-year-old's form in the Championship suggesting he may have the potential to make an impact in the Premier League in the future, and the Cottagers in need of goals, they could well be tempted to recall him from his loan at Birmingham to lead the line for Marco Silva's side.

Not only would that give an opportunity to an exciting young prospect, but by recalling Stansfield rather than signing another striker, it would save Fulham money that could then be used to strengthen the squad in other areas in the window.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

For Birmingham though, losing their on-loan centre forward would be a major blow, not least given the impressive form he is producing at St Andrew's.

Beyond that, Stansfield's five goals this season put him top of their league scoring charts, with only three other players finding the net more than once in the Championship.

As a result, a recall for Stansfield by Fulham could be a major blow for the Blues, especially if results under Rooney - they have taken just one point from four games since his appointment - do not pick up.

Indeed, given they would not receive any transfer fee if Fulham were to summon the 20-year-old back to Craven Cottage, that would also see them forced to replace him, without being able to bring in any funds from his departure, with which to source a replacement.

It seems therefore, that while transfer windows are often greeted with a sense of excitement and intrigue for fans of most clubs, when it comes to those of a Birmingham persuasion, the situation around Stansfield and Fulham, means there may be a fair amount of trepidation mixed in with those emotions as well.