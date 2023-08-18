Highlights Fulham is interested in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City and are considering making an approach for the promising center back.

Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton, as well as Nottingham Forest, are also interested in Harwood-Bellis, but they may face competition from Premier League clubs.

Manchester City values Harwood-Bellis at £15 million, deterring Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton from pursuing a permanent deal. However, Forest may be willing to meet that valuation, putting them in the lead for his signature.

Fulham hold an interest in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City this summer.

According to Sky Sports' live transfer blog (08.52), the Cottagers are considering an approach for the promising centre back.

This comes amid speculation linking him with a move to the Championship in the last week.

The defender featured for Burnley in their dominant run to the second division title last season, helping Vincent Kompany’s side earn promotion to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis was a standout figure for the Clarets, earning him a lot of plaudits for his performances in the side.

Who is interested in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

It was initially reported that Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are all interested in the defender.

All three of the Championship sides are targeting a loan offer for the 21-year-old, who starred at this level a year ago.

However, the trio of second tier clubs all face competition from the Premier League.

Fulham are eyeing a possible move for the England U21 international, as are Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper is keen to add Harwood-Bellis to his defensive options this year as the Reds look to maintain their status in the top flight for another campaign.

The possibility of Premier League football may tempt the player away from a move back to the Championship, but it remains to be seen what Manchester City will decide.

What is Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ valuation?

It has been claimed that City hold a valuation worth £15 million for the defender.

This is a figure that has put off Leeds, Leicester and Southampton from making a permanent offer for the player.

However, Forest are considering meeting that valuation, which has put them in the lead in the race to the centre back’s signature.

It is unclear whether Fulham would also consider matching that figure, or if Marco Silva’s side are targeting a loan move.

Harwood-Bellis is unlikely to break into the Man City first team squad this season, especially after Pep Guardiola added Josko Gvardiol in a £77 million deal from RB Leipzig earlier this summer.

This has seen the Englishman fall even further down the pecking order at the Etihad despite showcasing his potential in an excellent Championship campaign last year.

Game time is likely to be the player’s priority in any potential move, which could help sway the move in favour of the Championship trio.

However, both Fulham and Nottingham Forest could also use strengthening in their backline so he should see plenty of minutes should he make the switch to either Premier League side.

Do Leeds, Leicester or Southampton have a chance at signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

It is not looking good for any of the Championship sides at this stage.

It may require one of them pushing the boat out on looking for a permanent move at this stage.

However, even if one of them did meet the asking price set by Man City, Harwood-Bellis is still likely to prioritise playing in the Premier League over the second division.

It would be a huge coup for any Championship side to win the race to his signature, but it is now looking increasingly unlikely to happen.