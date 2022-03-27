Fulham interest in Manchester United transfer agreement emerges

Fulham have looked into the possibility of a loan deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The Cottagers look to be on course for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season, and are seemingly keen to strengthen their options between the posts.

Henderson meanwhile, has previously caught the eye during loan spells in the Premier League and Championship with Sheffield United, but has found himself short of opportunities at Old Trafford.

Where did these 20 past and present Fulham players start their careers?

1 of 20 Aleksandar Mitrovic Partizan Anderlecht

That is something that has seemingly caught the attention of Fulham at some point, although it appears uncertain whether Marco Silva’s side will maintain that interest.

According to this latest update, Fulham have looked into the prospect of a loan deal for Henderson, but would prefer to sign a ‘keeper permanently, with Burnley’s Nick Pope apparently their top target.

As things stand, there are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Henderson’s contract with United, securing his future at Old Trafford until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

From a footballing perspective, this could be a very good signing for Fulham.

Henderson was outstanding in helping Sheffield United win promotion and establish themselves in the Premier League during his two-year spell at Bramall Lane, so he would be a more than solid option for the Cottagers now.

However, you can understand why Fulham may be reluctant to simply pursue a loan move, given that will not provide them with any long-term stability in that position, an often important asset.

As a result, you can understand why the Cottagers may be keen to explore alternative options, who could be more feasible and affordable for them on a permanent basis.