Fulham interest in EFL-bound attacker remains in wake of emerging Ollie Watkins news

AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson remains of interest at Fulham, as the Cottagers plan on strengthening their squad ahead of a return to the Premier League.

There were contrasting fortunes for Bournemouth and Fulham last season in their respective divisions. The Cherries were relegated back into the Championship, with Fulham escaping the second-tier at the first time of asking.

Scott Parker has Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line for Fulham, but there’s interest in signing another forward to ease the goalscoring burden on the Serbian.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (25/08, 16:50), there’s still an interest in Wilson, who has been with Bournemouth since 2014 and has played the bulk of that stint in the Premier League.

In 171 league appearances for the Cherries, the 28-year-old has 61 league goals. 20 of those came in the Championship in 2014/15 as Bournemouth won promotion, with the England international’s best Premier League tally coming just two seasons ago.

In 2018/19, he struck 14 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

It’s noted that alongside Wilson, Fulham are in talks with Ollie Watkins at Brentford.

Last season, the 24-year-old scored 26 goals for the Bees, who were beaten in the play-off final by Fulham.

The Verdict

You’d imagine that it would be one from Wilson or Watkins for Fulham, they don’t need both given Mitrovic’s presence in the squad.

In Wilson, you have a player that’s proven in the Premier League and about to hit the peak of his career, but in Watkins, you’ve got spades of potential and he could get to the level Wilson is at.

However, Fulham fans can’t turn their nose up at either, both would be such good signings ahead of their Premier League return.

Thoughts? Let us know!