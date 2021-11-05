Fulham injury update emerges on two players ahead of Peterborough fixture

Fulham stormed to a stunning 7-0 win against Blackburn in midweek and whilst most of that side will remain in contention for this weekend’s fixture against Peterborough, they will still be missing two key players from their line-up as reported by West London Sport.

Those players are Ivan Cavaleiro and Nathaniel Chalobah, and while the side have managed to perform well in their absence, it is still a blow that they are not available as options in their squad.

Cavaleiro has played in 12 matches for the Cottagers so far this year and bagged two goals along the way but he last featured for the club in their 4-1 demolition of QPR and has been sidelined ever since.

It’s likely that this will remain the case for another few weeks yet and his teammate Chalobah has also had to sit out of action recently, having last played in that same game.

The 26-year-old has featured less frequently than the Portuguese man, having played only four times so far this campaign but in those four appearances, he looked bright for the side in the centre of the field.

Fulham do have a strong squad – arguably one of the best in the entire league – so should be able to cope without two of their stars for a bit longer yet. In fact, since the two last played, they have won all four of their games, scoring 16 and conceding none.

They’re a force to be reckoned with and when both Cavaleiro and Chalobah return to the equation, they will be even stronger – and with the options available to them, can certainly consider themselves big contenders for a promotion spot this year.

The Verdict

Both Cavaleiro and Chalobah are useful options to have. That both of them are sidelined is a blow but it would have been a bigger loss had Fulham not got the wealth of options available to them that they have.

They’ll be able to manage without them for a bit longer and at the end of the day, the most important thing is that they aren’t rushed and get back to full fitness. When they return though, the Cottagers will be an even tougher prospect to deal with.