Fulham injury setback confirmed ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Fulham will be without Rodrigo Munoz when they take on Huddersfield Town tomorrow as the forward suffered a calf injury.

The Brazilian joined the Londoners in a £7.2m deal from Flamengo in the summer transfer window. However, with Aleksandar Mitrovic in brilliant form, most of Muniz’s 17 appearances, which have brought five goals, came from the bench.

But Marco Silva is going to have to do without the player for tomorrow’s game against the Terriers, as the Portuguese coach confirmed to West London Sport that Muniz suffered an issue last time out.

“Rodrigo has a small problem from out of the Hull game last week, let’s hope he is available for the next game. The injury happened in the last moments of the match but it was nothing really serious, but we have to give him a few days to be ready for the next match.”

Fulham will be looking to continue their fine form when they take on Carlos Corberan’s side at home, with the Cottagers currently holding a ten-point lead over third place in the race for automatic promotion.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Fulham as Silva would want a fully fit squad to work with, and Muniz has shown this season that he can deliver in key moments for the team.

Yet, with Mitrovic leading the line and playing so well, the reality is that Muniz would only be used as a substitute, so he isn’t going to be a major miss.

Now, it’s down to the players who are selected to continue their good form as they look to return to the Premier League.

