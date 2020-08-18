Fulham in race for youngster available for low cost move

Burnley and Fulham are in the race for free agent Felix Goddard after the youngster recently left Manchester City, as per Football Insider.

The Clarets and the Lilywhites will meet next season in the Premier League and both will be looking to have good campaigns.

If Goddard signs, he won’t be playing for either first teams straight away, though, with him only 16-years-old and so he is one for the future.

He could, though, have a bright time in the game depending on where he goes next and if it works for him, with him deciding to leave City this summer.

Both Burnley and Fulham have shown they can bring through young players in recent years with the likes of Dwight McNeil and Ryan Sessegnon, so Goddard will feel wherever he heads he will be joining a club with every intention of improving him and eventually giving him a chance if he is good enough.

The Verdict

It’s a big decision that Goddard faces as he looks to get his career progressing how he would like.

The Lilywhites and the Clarets will both want to convince him that their side is the place to go and it remains to be seen who wins out in that particular battle.