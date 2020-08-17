Fulham in pole position to win Premier League transfer tussle

Fulham believe that they have won the race to sign Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson, with the USA international in-line for a £45k-a-week deal at Craven Cottage.

There’s been significant interest in the Wigan full-back after the Latics’ relegation and administration, with Premier League opportunities on the table for the 23-year-old.

As per the Daily Mail, Fulham believe they’ve won the race to sign Robinson, though, with Scott Parker’s side beating the likes of Sheffield United, Newcastle United and West Brom to the £1.9m signing.

A healthy contract of £45k-a-week is reportedly on the table, with Scott Parker a big factor in luring Robinson to London, despite widespread interest from the Premier League.

Robinson is a former Everton trainee, but he’s spent time with Wigan developing in recent seasons and made the move to the DW Stadium permanent in 2019.

38 appearances were made last season for Paul Cook’s side, with Robinson returning a goal and an assist in an impressive individual campaign.

A move to AC Milan was on the horizon in January, but that fell through late in the transfer window and left Robinson finishing the campaign with Wigan, who were relegated after a 12-point deduction.

At the other end of the table, Fulham finished fourth in the Championship and won promotion through the play-offs after progressing past Cardiff City and Brentford.

The Verdict

It’s quite the coup for Fulham if they get this deal over the line.

There’s so much Premier League interest in Robinson, with Sheffield United looking a really attractive move at this moment in time.

However, Fulham look to have swooped at just the right time and make a splash in the window.

Thoughts? Let us know!