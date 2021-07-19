Fulham in pole position over Brentford and West Brom in transfer chase to sign Liverpool player

Championship side Fulham are leading the chase for 24-year-old Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to Goal’s Neil Jones.

After spending the last three years of his career out on loan at Hull City, Derby County, AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City, Liverpool are said to be keen on offloading the Welsh international permanently – although they are currently demanding a £15m fee for his services.

As per the Goal exclusive, Marco Silva’s Fulham look like the side likeliest to take Wilson off the Reds’ hands this summer and although personal terms are thought not to be an issue, Jurgen Klopp’s current valuation of the wide man could potentially be a sticking point after the Cottagers’ recent relegation.

Wilson has linked up with the German coach in Austria after competing in the European Championships this summer – but after making just two senior appearances for Liverpool since graduating through their academy – he is likely to be on his way out of Anfield this summer.

The 24-year-old recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 38 Championship appearances for Cardiff City last season, a remarkable total that could persuade a whole host of lower-end Premier League clubs and top-end Championship teams to enter the race for the Welshman.

Portuguese side Benfica, newly-promoted Brentford and Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion are also said to be monitoring the winger’s situation.

The Verdict:

In the current economic climate with FFP and Covid-19, it would perhaps be unwise for a Championship side to fork out £15m on a single player regardless of how good he is.

In fact, the Reds would probably need to cut this valuation in half if they have any chance of offloading him to Fulham. And with Klopp’s side unlikely to use him next season, surely it would be better to cash in on him for a cut-price deal and as part of the agreement, insert a considerable sell-on clause?

This is how they will be able to make a good amount of money from the deal whilst giving the likes of second-tier sides Fulham and West Brom a real chance of bringing him in before August’s transfer deadline.

Unless they’re holding out for a bigger fee to fund a high-profile signing, which would probably force the Championship duo out of the running, they need to come to the negotiation table with some flexibility.