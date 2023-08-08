Highlights Fulham are targeting Timothy Castagne as a transfer priority to strengthen their options at full back this summer.

Leicester City will only consider selling Castagne for the right price, as they no longer need to raise funds desperately.

A reasonable offer should convince Leicester to sell Castagne, but it remains to be seen if Fulham can afford it.

Marco Silva has identified Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne as a priority transfer target for Fulham this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Cottagers are keen to strengthen their options at full back and have set their sights on the Belgian.

Castagne has been linked with a move away from the Foxes throughout the summer but no deal has yet to materialise.

The likes of Juventus were heavily involved in rumours suggesting that an exit from the King Power Stadium was likely earlier in the window.

But the Championship campaign has now gotten underway with the 26-year-old still involved in Enzo Maresca’s first team squad.

What is the latest surrounding Timothy Castagne’s Leicester future?

Fulham are targeting a move for Castagne this summer on a permanent basis.

However, Leicester will only consider a sale for the right price, with the club no longer in desperate need to cash-in on player value in order to raise funds.

The Foxes have already made two big sales this summer.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison raised almost £80 million between their respective sales to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

This has given Leicester some financial leeway, meaning they can hold onto Castagne unless an offer arrives that is too good to turn down.

Castagne joined the club in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth a reported £21.5 million from Serie A side Atalanta.

The defender has a contract with the Leicestershire club until the summer of 2025, meaning Leicester have no need to cash-in during this window.

What is the latest Leicester City news?

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another Leicester player that has recently been linked with a move away from the club.

Liverpool have emerged as a potential next destination for the 24-year-old, with the Reds keen to reinforce their midfield options before the window closes.

Dewsbury-Hall played a significant role in helping Maresca’s side get off to a winning start to the new Championship campaign.

Coventry City had taken the lead at the King Power Stadium courtesy of a set-piece goal from Kyle McFadzean.

However, a 77th and 87th minute brace from the midfielder turned things around in Leicester’s favour, sealing all three points in the team’s first fixture of the term.

Maresca’s side will be aiming for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Up next for the Foxes is an EFL Cup first round clash with Burton Albion on Wednesday evening.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Timothy Castagne?

Castagne was an unused substitute in the win over the Sky Blues on Sunday.

Perhaps that is a signal that Leicester are aware of the keen transfer interest and do not want to risk the player getting hurt.

A reasonable offer of £15 million wouldn’t be the worst fee for Leicester to receive for the defender, so that might be what it will take for Fulham to convince the Championship side of a sale.

Castagne is more than capable of competing in the top flight so would be a good addition to Silva’s squad, but it remains to be seen whether they can stump up the cash required to get the deal over the line.