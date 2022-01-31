Fulham hoping to seal Deadline Day swoop for Liverpool player

Fulham are looking to sign Liverpool’s Neco Williams on loan for the rest of the season ahead of the 11pm deadline.

The two clubs have been in dialogue all day about a potential move for Fabio Carvalho, with the Premier League side hoping to sign the midfielder and loan him back to the Cottagers.

However, The Athletic have revealed that discussions have also been had about right-back Williams.

The Welsh international is highly-rated at Anfield but he has understandably found game time hard to come by as he plays in the same position as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Therefore, the Reds could look to let the 20-year-old depart on a temporary basis and the update states that an agreement could be reached in the coming hours.

It’s unclear whether a deal for Williams is dependent on Carvalho signing with Liverpool, although even if the midfielder doesn’t agree terms today, he could still sign in the summer when his contract expires.

Bournemouth had been linked with a move for Williams earlier today but that hasn’t developed.

What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Fulham players play at now?

1 of 22 Neil Etheridge Birmingham Cardiff Stoke Aston Villa

The verdict

Even though Fulham have a quality squad, right-back is perhaps the one position they could improve as Denis Odoi doesn’t always convince whilst Kenny Tete has struggled with injuries.

Williams would be an upgrade in that sense and his adventurous style would make him an ideal player for Marco Silva’s attacking side.

So, this is a deal that would appear to suit both parties and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this get sorted in the coming hours.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.