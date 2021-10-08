Fulham hit road block in fresh contract talks with midfielder

Young midfielder Tyrese Francois has turned down a new contract with Fulham, according to The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

Unlike his fellow team-mate Fabio Carvalho, who is yet to decide on his future at Craven Cottage, Francois has opted not to sign the current offer on the table, with his deal set to expire in the summer of 2022.

21-year-old Francois has been at Fulham since 2013 having moved from Australia and made his professional debut for the club in August 2019 in the Carabao Cup against Southampton.

For the most part since then the Aussie has been a part of Fulham’s under-23 squad in the Premier League 2 competition but after making his Premier League debut in the final match of the 2020-21 season and impressing in pre-season, Francois was given his first league start when lining up against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the current campaign.

He’s only made two further senior appearances though and in an under-23’s match against Southampton last month he picked up an injury and is now sidelined.

Fulham now face a race against time to try and tie Francois down to a new deal as in January clubs who aren’t based in England can approach him on a pre-contract arrangement.

The Verdict

Having put so much work into his development and giving him his first-team opportunity, Fulham will be desperate to keep Francois.

But he faces a lot of competition in the engine room, with the likes of Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri and now Nathaniel Chalobah featuring under Marco Silva.

It feels as though he won’t get much game-time in the near future when he’s fit and that may be playing on his mind when he decides on his future and the fact he could potentially get regular minutes elsewhere.

There’s still time for an agreement to be ironed out but as of right now on Fulham’s end things do not look too promising.