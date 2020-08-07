Fulham face Premier League competition in race for 25-year-old

Fulham face competition in the race to sign Harrison Reed this summer, with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace interested in signing the midfielder.

Reed has spent the last season on loan at Fulham, who he helped to promotion in Tuesday night’s play-off final against Brentford.

Naturally, there’s a desire at Fulham to bring Reed back to Craven Cottage, but there’s added competition for the player, who is contracted to Southampton.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Fulham signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic. Anderlecht Newcastle

As per Football Insider, Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Reed from Southampton on the back of his impressive loan spell in Fulham’s successful play-off campaign.

Reed, 25, only has 12 months remaining on his deal with Southampton and could be available to Fulham or Palace for as little as £8m.

Scott Parker utilised Reed as his midfield anchor in a 4-3-3 system for a lot of the run-in, with the combative midfielder impressing as he broke up play and recycled the ball well.

In 28 appearances, he registered two assists and failed to score, but the strengths in his game were away from those stats and his all-round performances established him as one of the best performers outside the Premier League.

The Verdict

Reed has had an excellent season with Fulham and his performances in the run-in and play-offs have helped Fulham to promotion.

He was excellent over the three play-off games and, at only £8m, there’s going to be real interest from Fulham and Palace in getting a deal done.

For Fulham, it’s got to be a priority for them given Reed’s impact, but Palace’s interest does complicate things.

Thoughts? Let us know!