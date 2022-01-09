Fulham handed blow in transfer pursuit of 25-year-old midfielder

Fulham’s attempts to sign Frenchman Angelo Fulgini this month could be scuppered by Marseille, according to a report from The Sun.

The Cottagers have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who plies his trade for Angers in Ligue 1.

Fulgini has three goals and two assists in 18 league outings to his name this season, adding two his seven goals and four assists from the 2020-21 campaign in France’s top flight.

Marco Silva is keen to add Fulgini to his ranks, especially if Fabio Carvalho is cashed in on this month with his future at Craven Cottage uncertain, and the London club are potentially willing to meet the £18 million asking price of Angers.

That is something that Marseille are not willing to do, per The Sun, however their interest in general could provide a major road block for Fulham’s attempts at a deal this month.

As well as Marseille, Premier League Burnley are also interested in Fulgini but they are only keen on doing loan deals in the January transfer window.

The Verdict

It’s really hard to see Fulham spending the money required to get a deal done for Fulgini this month.

They already spent a fair amount of cash in the summer on Harry Wilson and most of that hasn’t been paid yet to get around Financial Fair Play requirements, so it would take similar clever planning to strike a deal for Fulgini.

Marseille making contact for the creative midfielder though could push Silva’s side back in the race though – even though it’s doubtful that the French side will meet the asking price either.

This one could be one for the summer and not January – if Fulgini is still available from Angers at that time.