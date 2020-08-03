Fulham get reported Mitrovic fitness boost ahead of Brentford clash

Scott Parker has confirmed that Aleksandar Mitrovic will be ready to feature in the Sky Bet Championship final tomorrow night at Wembley Stadium for Fulham, as per Oddschanger on Twitter.

The Serbian striker missed both play-off matches against Cardiff City at the semi-final stage, with Bobby Reid leading the line for the men from Craven Cottage.

By the looks of things, though, he will be in contention to feature for the Lilywhites tomorrow night against Brentford:

Scott Parker has confirmed that Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit for tomorrow's play-off final. Huge boost for Fulham! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0OH8gE2Unw — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) August 3, 2020

Of course, Fulham’s form this season without Mitrovic in the side has actually been pretty decent but, even so, it’d be a surprise to not see him start and you can see fans being more than pleased with this news.

He was the Championship’s top scorer and once again one of the stars of the season with his powerful displays up front.

He’s a big game player, too, and will be relishing this clash against Brentford tomorrow night.

The Verdict

Mitrovic is a top-class striker and you need your best players on the pitch for a game like this.

His match fitness might be a little lacking tomorrow evening but, even so, he is a player of such ability you can understand why Scott Parker might well start him regardless.