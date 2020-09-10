Fulham forward attracting interest from Championship clubs

Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs according to the Daily Mail.

Jasper has already featured for the Fulham first-team, and is highly-regarded by Scott Parker and his coaching staff ahead of the 2020/21 season.

He has caught the eye with a number of strong performances in recent years, and it appears as though his short-term future could be elsewhere.

The 18-year-old is contracted to the Cottagers until 2023, and made his first-team debut against Manchester City, before featuring against Brentford and Birmingham City in the second-tier.

Fulham’s first-team finished fourth in the Championship last season, and clinched promotion into the Premier League after beating Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

This is likely to mean that Jasper could be heading out on loan, with first-team opportunities likely to be limited with Scott Parker’s side in the Premier League.

The Cottagers get their Premier League campaign under way against London rivals Arsenal in the early kick-off at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Are these Fulham facts actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 Aleksandar Mitrovic netted 26 league goals in the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for a number of Championship clubs.

Jasper doesn’t have any experience of heading out on loan, and I think Fulham would be making the right decision in sending him to a club in the second-tier.

It’ll be interesting to see which clubs are interested in landing his signature though, as he could be a solid addition for a number of teams.

He’s a young talent that will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, and a loan move to the Championship could see him do just that.