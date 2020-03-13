Fulham favourite lifts the lid on his Craven Cottage departure

Former Fulham left-back Paul Konchesky has revealed why his move from Fulham to Liverpool was one of the most complicated of his career.

Konchesky spent three successful seasons at Craven Cottage between 2007 and 2010 but left to join former Whites manager Roy Hodgson at Liverpool.

The England international was an integral part of the Fulham side that made the 2010 Europa League final and scored two goals from his 122 appearances for the club.

He last played for non-league side East Thurrock United and lifted the lid on his move away from Craven Cottage this week.

“I knew it was happening but it was dragging on and on,” Konchesky told Planet Football.

“I wasn’t allowed to leave until Fulham got another left-sided player to replace me.

“It was getting closer and closer to the end of the window. In your mind, you want to go because Liverpool have come knocking on the door, but then you’re thinking it’s not going to happen, you’ve got to go back and you’re going to be disappointed.

“It happened on the last day [of the transfer window]. I got told I could go up to Liverpool, do my medical and sign that day. It’s a nerve-wracking time. As a player you just want it done. It seems the more you want it done the more it drags on.”

The 38-year-old’s move to Anfield did not work out as planned and he was sold to Leicester City the following summer, having made just 18 appearances in all competitions.

The verdict

Unfortunately for the player, Konchesky’s move away from Fulham was a failed one and came during a rather dark spell for Liverpool.

A good servant for Fulham, his contributions will still be remembered well and the role he played in the run to the Europa League final cannot be overstated.

An England international early on in his career, he had a number of good years with Leicester after leaving Merseyside.