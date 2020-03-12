Fulham favourite discusses his current form ahead of Brentford clash

Tom Cairney believes he’s ‘hit a good run of form’ as his Fulham team prepare to face Brentford in the Championship tomorrow night.

Fulham host the Bees tomorrow as 3rd play 4th. Scott Parker’s side have a four-point lead over Brentford as it stands, but still sit six points behind Leeds United in 2nd.

They’ve only lost one of their last 11 in the Championship, and go into tomorrow’s game at Craven Cottage on the back of a 1-1 draw at Bristol City last weekend – Cairney was the man who salvaged a late point for Fulham that day.

Speaking to www.fulhamfc.com about his resurgent form, Cairney said:

“I think I’ve played well recently and have hit a good run of form. The team’s been playing well as well, so I’ve enjoyed it but now just hope we can keep on picking up points and keep playing well.”

The 29-year-old has given some real captain’s performances of late – his efforts in the 1-0 win over Swansea City at the end of last month earned him high-praise, whilst his goal against Bristol City encapsulated everything that’s good about him.

He’s an attacking-minded midfielder and he’s once again showed that he can produce at this level, having scored eight goals in the Championship this season.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 13th December 1996 - Košice, Slovakia Marek Rodak Aleksandar Mitrovic Tyrese Francois Aboubakar Kamara

The verdict

Cairney is the heartbeat of this Fulham team – when he performs then the whole team does, and the crowd gets a real lift too. Tomorrow night has become a huge game for Parker, and a win would give them some much-needed confidence in the race for promotion.