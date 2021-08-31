Fulham eyeing up late transfer swoop for Watford duo

Fulham are eyeing up a late swoop for Watford midfielders Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline, according to The Athletic’s live transfer blog (August 31, 7:40pm.

The Cottagers have allowed Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa out on loan to Italian giants Napoli and as of now they have failed in their attempts to convince Swansea City to sell captain Matt Grimes, with multiple bids rejected, per The Athletic’s blog (August 31, 5:10 pm).

Now they have turned to Chalobah as a potential option to strengthen the engine room, with the ex-Chelsea man having less than a year remaining on his contract with the Hornets.

And further up the pitch in the attacking midfield areas it has emerged that Portuguese youngster Quina is a target, having spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Granada.

Before securing a loan move overseas in January, Quina played 14 times for Watford in the Championship under former manager Vladimir Ivic but does not seem to be in Xisco Munoz’s plans this season, and neither does Chalobah with both potentially heading to Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

Fulham already have a strong Championship squad – and this would make them even stronger if they were able to get a double deal over the line.

Their attempts to secure Matt Grimes look to have ended in disappointment but Chalobah has top flight experience and would be a welcome addition.

Quina meanwhile holds significant potential and looked set for a big season in 2020-21 before the switch of manager from Ivic to Xisco.

He could provide a goal threat in the attacking midfield role or from out wide even though Fulham already have strength in depth in those areas – Championship sides will be looking on with envious eyes at Craven Cottage in the final few hours of the window.