Fulham eyeing up January transfer move for Turkey international

Championship promotion hopefuls Fulham are lining up a January move for Turkey international midfielder Okay Yokuslu, according to Spanish publication Faro de Vigo.

The 27-year-old currently plies his trade for La Liga outfit Celta Vigo but has only made six appearances for them this season in Spain’s top flight – all from the bench.

Yokuslu spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan in the Premier League at West Bromwich Albion, where he played 16 times as the Baggies were ultimately relegated to the second tier.

Having gone on to feature in all three of Turkey’s European Championship matches over the summer, Yokuslu was linked with a return to The Hawthorns but nothing materialised.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Who did Fulham sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from? Sunderland Red Star Belgrade Anderlecht Newcastle United

Another report from Spain last week stated that the midfielder was keen on making a return to Albion in the January transfer window, but Fulham and Marco Silva could look to pip Valerien Ismael to the deal.

Faro de Vigo believe that the Cottagers could strike a loan deal for the Turk, with an agreement to purchase Yokuslu in the event of promotion this season to the Premier League, with Vigo looking to recoup most of the £5.4 million they paid Trabzonspor for him.

The Verdict

Fulham have a wealth of options in midfield but none with the real ball-winning abilities of Yokuslu.

Harrison Reed and Jean Michael Seri obviously bring different qualities, as does Tom Cairney, but what Fulham could really do with is a battler and someone who can just break up play then distribute it to the playmakers.

Yokuslu was a regular for West Brom last season in the Premier League when he joined so he should be easily able to slot into the Fulham side should they win the race for his signature.

Expect the Baggies to have a say in that battle though if they can find the funds to try and bring the Turk back to the Midlands – if it’s down to the player himself then Fulham may find themselves at a disadvantage.