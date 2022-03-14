Fulham eyeing up double Liverpool summer transfer raid

Fulham are lining up an audacious summer transfer swoop for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez if they win promotion to the Premier League – as well as a fresh move for on-loan Neco Williams – per reporter Graeme Bailey.

The Cottagers are 14 points clear of Huddersfield Town in third place in the Championship with a game in hand, and barring an epic collapse in form between now and the end of the season it looks like the west Londoners will be a top flight side once more.

And when they do make it back there they are planning on making a move for Gomez, who has found himself out of favour at Anfield this season under Jurgen Klopp.

Think you’re a hardcore Fulham fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cottagers quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1875 1877 1879 1881

Ibrahima Konate’s summer arrival has seen 24-year-old Gomez pushed into fourth choice, and the England international has appeared just 14 times in all competitions this season.

Fulham face a fight on their hands though if they are to bring Gomez back to the capital, as per Bailey, the likes of Tottenham, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are all also keen.

Marco Silva’s side also want to bring Williams back to Craven Cottage for a full season, with the Wales international impressing since his deadline day arrival in January on loan.

Williams has scored twice and provided two assists in his eight games for Fulham so far and Bailey believes that there is a strong chance that the 20-year-old will be back at the Cottagers next season on loan.

The Verdict

Williams returning to Fulham next season makes a lot of sense – he’s behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Anfield and he won’t be getting ahead of him anytime soon.

Premier League football will be his prerogative though and he’s proving right now he deserves that chance and has linked up well down the right flank with Harry Wilson.

As for Gomez, Fulham will have a real fight on their hands with other top flight outfits.

Even though he’s struggled for game-time this season, Gomez will likely command a very big transfer fee – it’s one Fulham could probably do with the television money that they get from playing in the Premier League but it would eat up a large amount of their transfer budget.

Some players are worth it though and with a centre-back looking highly likely to be needed next season, Gomez could very well fit the bill.