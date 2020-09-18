Fulham eyeing EFL man and Spurs player in planned late window action

Fulham could look to sign both Craig Dawson and Juan Foyth this transfer window with a few weeks left in the current market, as per Peter Rutzler on Twitter.

The Lilywhites are back in the Premier League and looked okay at times against Arsenal on the opening weekend but the Gunners’ extra class eventually told as they ran out winners.

It appears, then, that Scott Parker is eager to add to his defensive options before the deadline and both Dawson and Foyth could be on his shopping list.

The Athletic’s Fulham reporter Peter Rutzler revealed:

Fulham are very much in the market for central defenders this window and I understand that the club are interested in a loan move for Watford's Craig Dawson, and a permanent switch for Tottenham's Juan Foyth. #FFC — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) September 18, 2020

The Verdict

Fulham have some good players in defence like Michael Hector but it would perhaps be wise to add players that have a bit of experience of the Premier League.

Dawson obviously does whilst Foyth is a player that seems to have potential but isn’t really getting much of a chance at Tottenham right now.

Both could well end up at Craven Cottage in the coming weeks of the window, then, and we’ll just have to wait and see how Parker’s squad looks at the end of the market to really assess how they’re going to do this season.

Certainly, it’s an important few weeks for them that lie ahead.