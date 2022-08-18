Fulham eyeing deal for Blackburn Rovers player

Fulham have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, a report from The Sun has claimed.

After an excellent campaign for both Rovers and his adopted country, Chile, last season, Brereton-Diaz’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, as he enters the final year of his contract.

It now seems as though things could be reaching a decisive stage in that saga, after French side Nice made the first genuine move earlier this week, with a reported €10million offer for the 23-year-old.

Subsequent reports suggested that Premier League pair Everton and Bournemouth are also interested in the Chile international, and it seems another club from England’s top-flight are now pursuing a deal too.

According to this latest update, Fulham are now also keen to do a deal to sign Brereton-Diaz, as they look to add to their own attacking options before the window closes.

With West Ham and Leeds also noted to be long-term admirers of the Chile international, it is suggested that Blackburn could accept an initial fee of £12-15million, with further add-ons included.

The Verdict

It does feel as though Brereton-Diaz could be a rather good signing for Fulham if they can get it done.

With new signing Manor Solomon already facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the Cottagers do need some further attacking reinforcements if they are to be competitive this season.

A move for Brereton-Diaz would certainly help them to do that, with the Chile international capable of getting goals at a high level on a regular basis.

The fact he is able to do a job in a variety of attacking positions also means he could fill the role Solomon was seemingly brought in for, meaning this could prove a smart piece of business for Fulham, if they win the race for his signature.