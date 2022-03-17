Fulham expected to lose midfielder in summer window

Fulham are set to lose André-Frank Zambo Anguissa this summer according to reports in Italy.

The Fulham player is currently on loan at Napoli for the campaign, but the Italian club hold an option to make the move permanent.

Corriere del Mezzogiorno have reported that the Naples club are hoping to trigger that clause given their immense satisfaction with his performances in the side.

It will come as no surprise to Fulham fans that he is expected to leave in the summer, but the club are hoping to earn £15 million as a result of the deal.

The Cameroon international has played 17 times for the side currently second in the Serie A table.

His season has been disrupted by Covid-19 and the Africa Cup of Nations, but Napoli are very happy with his performances under Luciano Spaletti this campaign.

The report in the Italian press claims that he has “convinced everyone” and that his “contribution can be seen” when he steps out onto the pitch.

The midfielder arrived at Fulham from Villareal in 2020 as part of the Cottagers’ Premier League campaign.

While Anguissa was a prominent presence during that relegation campaign, he did not stick around at the club once they were sent back to the Championship.

Fulham look set to bounce straight back into the Premier League as they hold a comfortable lead at the top of the second division with only nine games remaining.

The gap to third place Huddersfield Town is now 14 points.

Up next for Marco Silva’s side is a trip to QPR on April 2.

The Verdict

This transfer didn’t quite work out for Fulham in the end.

The club were unable to maintain their status as a top division team last season and that will cost you players such as Anguissa to bigger sides.

The fee that Fulham will recoup for this deal is still sizable so there is at least that silver lining to come from this deal.

Fulham will need to be smarter about their transfer business this summer if they are to maintain their status in the Premier League at the third time of asking in recent seasons.