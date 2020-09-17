Fulham eye reunion with EFL player, talks begin

Fulham are in talks to re-sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo on a permanent deal, according to Football Insider.

Kongolo became Huddersfield’s club-record signing in 2018, arriving from AS Monaco for a fee of around £17.5million.

The 26-year-old made 32 appearances as the Terriers were relegated from the Premier League in 2018/19, before making 11 appearances in the Championship last season.

Quiz: 6 of these Huddersfield Town facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Huddersfield Town's record attendance at the John Smith's Stadium was against Manchester City. True or false? True False

Kongolo moved on loan to Fulham in the January transfer window, though, making only two appearances for Scott Parker’s side before being ruled out for the season with a foot injury in February.

The defender is now back at Huddersfield, but is yet to make an appearance under Carlos Corberan with a departure looking likely.

According to Football Insider, Fulham have now opened talks to re-sign Kongolo, this time on a permanent basis.

Kongolo only has two years left on his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Huddersfield looking to raise funds by selling the defender as they look to have a positive 2020/21 season.

The Verdict

Kongolo was one of Town’s bright sparks despite their relegation in 18/19, but I think the time has now come for him to leave the club.

He doesn’t seem to be a part of Carlos Corberan’s plans, and the question is, can they afford to keep such a high-earner at the club whilst they are still in the Championship?

He was unable to make a proper impact at Craven Cottage due to his injury problems, but Scott Parker clearly saw enough in him to make him want to make a permanent swoop for the Dutchman.