Fulham enter transfer race with Newcastle and West Ham for 9-goal striker

Championship promotion winners Fulham have entered the transfer race for Stade Reims starlet Hugo Ekitike, according to the Daily Express.

The Cottagers are set to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League and in recent weeks have identified the likes of Dwight McNeil, Folarin Balogun and Arthur Masuaku as targets.

Fulham’s transfer team have now set their sights on French forward Ekitike though, who has had a breakout season in Ligue 1 for Reims.

After making his debut last season, Ekitike has been a regular starter in 2021-22, scoring nine times in 21 league outings.

If Marco Silva wants Ekitike though then he faces a battle on his hands, with both Newcastle and West Ham United also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old ahead of a potential switch.

The Magpies were reported to have had a bid of £25 million, rising to a potential £33 million, in late January, however a deal fell through as Ekitike decided he wanted to remain at Reims.

However club president Jean-Pierre Caillot has declared that Ekitike will likely depart this summer as the wonderkid would be ‘wasting time’ if he stayed where he currently is.

The Verdict

There won’t be many clubs who have money that aren’t interested in Ekitike this summer.

He’s shown to know where the back of the net is in his first full season at a good level and he also has really good pace.

That means he would offer something different to Aleksandar Mitrovic, although moving to the Premier League is a different challenge in itself.

If Fulham want Ekitike though then they will have to pay a big price – however they may lose out anyway with the other clubs involved, so it’s an ambitious interest all the same.