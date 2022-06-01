Fulham join Fenerbahce in transfer hunt for 71-cap international

Championship title-winners Fulham are among the clubs interested in trying to sign experienced Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho this summer, according to Italian reporter Rudy Galetti.

The Cottagers are looking to bolster their squad now that they are set to be a Premier League club once more, and head coach Marco Silva has set his sights on a fellow countryman with plenty of international experience.

Carvalho, now 30 years old, has amassed 71 caps for his nation and has won multiple honours in his career, including the Nations League and European Championship with Portugal and at club level he’s won the Copa del Rey with his current team Real Betis.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Fulham fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Fulham play their home games? The Valley Loftus Road Stamford Bridge Craven Cottage

According to Galetti though, Carvalho could depart Betis this summer, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce already submitting an offer to the Spaniards for his services.

Fulham though are another club that are keen on doing a deal for the defensive midfielder, who reportedly has a price-tag of between €8 million and €10 million.

Silva reportedly tried to sign Carvalho, whom he managed at Sporting Lisbon earlier in his career, on a loan deal last August, but the player was said to have turned down the opportunity.

The Verdict

Carvalho is not the first and probably won’t be the last defensive-minded midfielder to be linked with a move to Fulham this summer.

He joins Nemanja Matic and Braga’s Al-Musrati on the potential shortlist of incomings at Craven Cottage – and Silva perhaps needs more than one midfielder to strengthen his hand in the coming months.

All three bring different things to the table, but Carvalho may be favoured because Silva has worked with him before and knows what he’s about.

Despite being 30 years old now, Carvalho still appears to be a top player, with 33 La Liga appearances to his name this past season, and he would probably fit right in in the Premier League.