Fulham enter talks to sign 26-goal EFL attacker that Aston Villa want as well

Fulham have entered talks to sign Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (25/08, 16:50).

Watkins is a player in serious demand following a stellar campaign for Brentford in 2019/20, with the Bees failing to win promotion to the Premier League after losing to Fulham in the play-off final.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals across all competitions to spearhead the Bees’ promotion charge, and is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Fulham actually true?

1 of 10 Aleksandar Mitrovic netted 26 league goals in the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

Now, Watkins has emerged as a surprise target for Fulham, who are reportedly in talks to sign the forward valued at a price of around £25m by Brentford.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic led the Championship’s goalscoring charts alongside Watkins in 2019/20, with the Cottagers emerging as 2-0 victors against their West London rivals at Wembley last month.

The Verdict

This is certainly a very interesting piece of transfer news and one that will excite Fulham fans.

Watkins and Mitrovic were the two standout attackers in the Championship last season, scoring over 50 goals between them in the Championship which is some going.

The thought of the pair linking up together at Craven Cottage in the Premier League is a tantalising one, and it would be money well spent when you consider Watkins’ potential, age and quality up top.

£25m is also a lot of money to Brentford to reinvest in a replacement for Watkins, however it would hurt even more to see him join their local rivals given how last season panned out.