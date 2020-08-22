Fulham enter race to sign EFL starlet wanted by Crystal Palace, Leeds United, West Ham

Fulham are the latest club to enter the race to sign Queens Park Rangers star Ebere Eze, reports West London Sport.

Eze, 22, looks set to leave the West London club this summer. After a fine Championship season with 14 goals and eight assists, he’s been strongly tipped with a Premier League since the conclusion of the season.

Crystal Palace were the earliest contenders, and so far remain the only club to have had a bid rejected by QPR – they placed an initial £8 million bid, which fell well short of QPR’s £20 million valuation.

It then looked as though West ham were the front-runners. They’ve long held an interest in Eze but David Moyes is required to sell before he can buy, and now the Hammers look as though they might be interested in other options.

Quiz: Are these 10 QPR facts actually true?

1 of 10 The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium holds more than 18,000 True False

Leeds United have also been tipped with Eze. Marcelo Bielsa is said to be a fan of the QPR man but nothing has yet materialised in the way of that deal, leaving the door open for Fulham to join.

Scott Parker’s side defied the odds against Brentford at Wembley to win their second play-off final in three years. Now as they ready for the Premier League, Parker is said to be considering the £20 million Eze.

The verdict

QPR are expecting to lose Eze this summer. As good a player as he’s been, it remains highly unlikely that he’ll remain at the club past this month. But with more and more clubs showing an interest, it only bodes well for QPR.

They can expect a bidding war to commence with a few clubs now interested – it’s likely that the first club to match their £20 million asking price will be the ones to secure Eze though, and it’d be a huge coo for Fulham ahead of their top-flight return.