Fulham enter managerial talks with 53-year-old

Fulham are in talks with Chris Wilder over becoming their new manager, according to talkSPORT.

The Cottagers are searching for a new manager following Scott Parker’s decision to depart for AFC Bournemouth this week.

Parker guided Fulham to promotion from the Championship in 2019/20, but following relegation from the Premier League last season, he has decided to move on.

Fulham are seemingly keen to make a quick appointment, though, with pre-season now underway and the new Championship campaign starting in early August.

According to talkSPORT, the club have entered talks with Chris Wilder over the vacant managerial role at Craven Cottage.

Wilder has been out of work since the middle of March, where he left Sheffield United following a disappointing campaign in the Premier League.

The 53-year-old won two promotions in three years with the Blades, guiding them from League One and up into the Premier League.

Wilder won 106 of his 227 games in charge of Sheffield United, and has won promotion four times as a manager.

The Verdict

Wilder is obviously held in high regard after the job he did at Bramall Lane.

He did an excellent job in turning the Blades around, taking them from League One to the top half of the Premier League in 2019/20.

Poor recruitment led to their downfall last season, but he is undoubtedly a very talented man-manager who knows how to galvanise a dressing room.

It would be a coup to bring him in, and he will be keen to prove his critics wrong as he looks to get back into management.