Fulham emerge as contenders in deal for Championship player, West Ham and Nottingham Forest also keen

It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Maxwel Cornet’s future lies away from Burnley this summer – and the latest team to express an interest in his services is Fulham, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The 25-year-old has only spent one season in England in his career so far but made quite the impression for the Clarets during his time with them in the top flight.

Featuring in 26 league games, he bagged nine goals and one assist as became arguably one of their most impressive players in their battle against relegation. Even though he couldn’t help keep the side in the division though, he showcased what he is capable of in the top flight – and has now gone onto the radar of plenty of teams, having been demoted to the Championship.

Now, it looks as though Fulham could try and land the player on a deal this summer. With Burnley going down, the Cottagers have taken their place in the Premier League having stormed to the second tier title last time around.

The club may have been the best in the Championship but they’ll now need players that can help them stay in the top flight – and they feel that Cornet could be a man to help them do so.

Whilst his experience and ability to bag goals at the top level will be a boost for Fulham if they land him, it looks as though it could be a costly deal for the club. It would see the player join on loan for a £5m fee and then stump up a further eight-figure fee if they dodge the drop.

A deal though would be financially beneficial for Burnley, especially if they are resigned to losing the player anyway. That could, in turn, help Vincent Kompany to bring in even more reinforcements to help him bag a promotion straight back to the Premier League. As for the Cottagers, they would be getting a top-flight ready talent.

The Verdict

Maxwel Cornet could tear up in the Championship if he wanted to, or at least the signs are there that he could be an extremely good player in the second tier.

Instead though, if the Premier League is an option, he looks likely to stay in the top flight. You couldn’t blame him for that considering how well he fared in that league last time around and if Fulham are willing to pay the fee, then it could be a win-win-win deal for all parties.

The Cottagers do have some solid players in their ranks already but Cornet has already showcased that he can be very good in the Premier League. His goals could be the difference between a side being relegated or staying up and he has already adapted to the pace of the play and the technique needed.

As for Burnley, the fee he fetches could allow them to continue poaching the EFL’s best talents – something that is already making Vincent Kompany’s side one of the favourites for the league title.