Fulham edging closer to sealing deal for 22-year-old winger

Fulham are closing in on sealing a deal to sign Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that the Cottagers have now made a breakthrough in terms of their negotiations with Solomon over a move.

Although Solomon has recently attracted interest from the likes of Club Brugge and Torino, Fulham has always been his preferred choice in terms of his next club.

Barring a late twist, the Israel international will become Fulham’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Cottagers will be looking to add a number of fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Having coasted to the promotion earlier this year, it will be interesting to see how Fulham will fare in the top-flight under the guidance of Marco Silva.

Solomon illustrated glimpses of promise for Shakhtar during the previous term as he managed to provide six direct goal contributions in all competitions.

The 22-year-old featured on eight occasions for the club in the Champions League last season as his side were eliminated from this competition at the group stage.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Premier League was curtailed in April.

Although Shakhtar were leading the standings at the time of this decision, they were not awarded the league title.

The Verdict

When you consider that Fulham are no longer able to call upon the services of Fabio Carvalho following his switch to Liverpool, they will be hoping that Solomon will be able to fill the void left by the teenager.

Providing that a deal is completed in the not-too-distant future, it will be interesting to see how Solomon will fare in the Premier League as he has yet to feature at this level during his career.

Capable of playing as a winger and in a more advanced central attacking midfield role, the former Maccabi Petah Tikva man’s versatility could prove to be an asset for Fulham.

By backing up this move by signing some players who have a good track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the top-flight, the Cottagers could potentially make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.